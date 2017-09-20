WWE NXT Results (9/20) Aleister Black Speaks, Huge Tag Team Main Event, And More!

WWE NXT Results September 20th, 2017

Johnny Gargano vs Tino Sabbetelli w/ Riddick Moss Sabbetelli forces Gargano into the corner. Sabbetelli almost gives Gargano a clean break, but he decides to smush Gargano in the face. Sabbetelli pushes Gargano into the ropes. Gargano explodes off the ropes and levels Sabbetelli with a knife edge chop. Sabbetelli responds with a dropkick. Sabbetelli tosses Gargano around the ring before locking in a modified camel clutch. Gargano gets to his feet and fires back with lefts and rights. Gargano tries to springboard over the ropes Sabbetelli catches Gargano and power slams him down to the mat. Gargano tries to get to his feet. Sabbetelli yells ar Gargano that he is the weak link. Gargano superkicks Sabbetelli then locks in the Gargano escape for the submission victory. Winner- Johnny Gargano Last week: @riddickMoss

This week: @TinoSabbatelli

Who will fall to @JohnnyGargano NEXT?! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/G5SQb57MqA — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 21, 2017 Backstage, Roderick Strong asks William Regal for a shot at Drew McIntyre. Regal tells Strong he can have his title shot in two weeks on NXT TV. During a taped segment, Sonya Deville says she should be the NXT Women’s champion.