WWE RAW Social Media Score Rebounds From Last Week, Around The Ring With James Storm (Video)

WWE RAW

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s WWE RAW social media score saw 126,000 uniques and 177,000 interactions on Facebook, which is up from 107,000 uniques and 155,000 last week.

Additionally, this week’s show saw 40,000 uniques and 196,000 interactions on Twitter, which is also up from 34,000 uniques and 185,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s show saw 166,000 total uniques and 373,000 total interactions, which is up from 140,000 total uniques and 340,000 total interactions last week.

This week’s show was the third overall ranked airing (after ranking first the past two weeks) in the series and specials category on the night, only trailing Hip Hop Honors on VH1 and the season premiere of Dancing With The Stars.

Around The Ring

The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital series Around The Ring with Josh Mathews, and James Storm as this week’s special guest: