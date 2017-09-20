This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live Viewership, SD! Live Social Media Score, John Cena In New ‘Ferdinand’ Trailer (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 2.510 million viewers, which is down from 2.754 million viewers last week. This week’s show was the seventh overall ranked show in total viewership on the night, and second in the 18-49 demographic.

Smackdown Social

According to Nielsen Social, last night’s episode of Smackdown saw the show with 40,000 uniques and 58,000 interactions on Facebook, which is down from 46,000 uniques and 73,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show saw 27,000 uniques and 119,000 interactions on Twitter, which is down from 33,000 uniques and 177,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s show saw 66,000 total uniques and 177,000 total interactions, which is down from 79,000 total uniques and 250,000 total interactions last week.

This week’s episode of Smackdown, highlighted by an advertised United States title match and a women’s Fatal 4 Way main event, was the fourth ranked airing in the series and specials category for the night.

Ferdinand

John Cena tweeted the following trailer for the upcoming film Ferdinand, which is scheduled to be released on December 15, 2017. Cena provides the voice of the title character Ferdinand the bull in the film: