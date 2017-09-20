WWE Polling Fans On New Network Programming Including GFW Archives, TV-14 Show, Offline Viewing & More, Top 10 Smackdown Moments (Video

WWE Network

WWE emailed a new poll out to current and past WWE Network subscribers asking for their feedback on potential new additions to a future ‘premium tier’ priced subscription.

Some of the choices include live broadcasts of select house shows, TNA/GFW archived content, WWE Director’s Cut commentaries, a new ‘edgy’ TV-14 wrestling show compared to ECW, scripted shows like Southpaw Regional Wrestling, and other scripted and reality programming.

New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, PROGRESS and other promotions were also listed, with fans choosing their level of interest in seeing the programming on the Network. The poll also uses a ‘confidence pool’ type of points system where you are given $10 and have to ‘give money’ towards the new shows you would pay to see based on how much you want to see the new programming.

Finally, other choices were for social media sharing and customizable subscription options, alternate viewing and audio options, including offline downloads.

WWE Top Ten

The following video features the top ten moments from this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live: