Braun Strowman On His Work Ethic Leading Him To Success, Learning From Big Show, The Wyatt Family

Braun Strowman recently spoke with Kenny Herzog for Rolling Stone about his rise to fame in WWE over the past two years. The article also features quotes from NXT’s Matt Bloom and Channel Guide Magazine / Miami Herald’s Scott Fishman you can read a few excerpts below: Braun Strowman says his work ethic got him to where he is in WWE: “I go out night after night and give this crowd 100 percent. I put my body on the line night after night, and if that isn’t a testament to where I am in my career, I don’t know what is. Everything I’ve ever gotten my entire life, I’ve worked my hide for.” Strowman comments on learning from other big men like Big Show early in his career: “There’s someone that’s always bigger, better, faster stronger. Whatever sport I’m involved in, I want to be around the best guys. You don’t get better training with someone worse than you, and there’s always an opportunity to learn. I’m a believer in shutting your mouth and opening your ears. You learn from experienced guys. You’re not gonna learn trying to figure it out on your own.” Strowman comments on his time with the Wyatt Family and having faith in the process: “I had a little bit of nerves. I knew with what they were doing with me, who they paired me up with, I was gonna be alright. They put me out there with guys who have done it. I had an unbelievable time running with the Wyatt Family. I learned so much about honing Braun and turning into the Monster Among Men.”