Drew McIntyre’s Next NXT Title Defense Set, Ticket Sale Info For WWE RAW Taping On Christmas, Smackdown In Chicago

NXT

William Regal confrimed Roderick Strong will challenge Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship on the October 4th episode of NXT.

Strong posted the following comments after tonight’s show:

WWE

WWE posted the following announcement regarding ticket details for the RAW and Smackdown TV tapings in Chicago on Christmas Day and the following night:

