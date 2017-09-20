Drew McIntyre’s Next NXT Title Defense Set, Ticket Sale Info For WWE RAW Taping On Christmas, Smackdown In Chicago

Bill Pritchard
Nxt toronto

NXT

William Regal confrimed Roderick Strong will challenge Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship on the October 4th episode of NXT.

Strong posted the following comments after tonight’s show:

WWE

WWE posted the following announcement regarding ticket details for the RAW and Smackdown TV tapings in Chicago on Christmas Day and the following night:

WWE returns to Chicago with a holiday gift for the WWE Universe! For the first time ever, Monday Night Raw will be broadcasted live on Christmas night from the heart of Chicago, beginning at 6:30 p.m. local time. Then, the following night, SmackDown LIVE also comes to Chicago, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Yes, back by popular demand, WWE returns to the Windy City with dynamic back-to-back shows. Combo & Single Event Tickets will go on sale this Saturday, Sept. 23, at noon local time, with prices starting at $20. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by calling the box office at (847) 635-6601.

Don’t miss your opportunity to watch your favorite Superstars compete as part of two special live holiday TV broadcasts at Chicago’s Allstate Arena!

