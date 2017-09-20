Aleister Black Breaks His Silence On NXT, The New Day Reveals The Real Story Of Mount Rushmore (Videos)

NXT Tonight’s episode of NXT featured Aleister Black breaking his silence and speaking for the first time on NXT… until he was interrupted by the Velveteen Dream. Black talked about his long journey to NXT, marking his body which each experience along the way, but his journey has just begun. Black was then interrupted by Velveteen Dream, who said Black was in the darkness but now he is blinded by Dream’s light. Dream says he just doesn’t see anything in Black and asks about his scars, because all he sees is a man in pain. Dream said Black is afraid of the light and his heart is in the wrong place, then Black kicked the mic out of his hands. Black then sat down in the ring and Dream approached him to face off, then slid out of the ring as he taunted him on the ramp. Just as @WWEAleister is getting warmed up… a wild @VelveteenWWE emerges! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OoMJBSqcyu — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 21, 2017 Is ANYONE smoother than @VelveteenWWE? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/D9d581HvFX — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 21, 2017 Related: NXT Results (9/20) Aleister Black Speaks, Huge Tag Team Main Event, And More! The New Day (h/t to Pro Wrestling Sheet) The New Day recently appeared on TruTV’s ‘Adam Ruins Everything’ where they talked about the true history of Mount Rushmore. The Smackdown tag champs are shown in the video below in a funny portrayal of a group of South Dakota historians who come up with Mount Rushmore as a way to attract tourists. Check out the clip below: