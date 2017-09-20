Sean Waltman Remembers Bobby Heenan, Comments On Ronda Rousey Making A Comeback, Praises Ricochet (Video)

This week on X-Pac 1-2-360, Sean Waltman talks about Ronda Rousey making a comeback in UFC, remembers Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and more. Check out a few transcribed highlights (courtesy of AfterBuzz TV) and the interview in the player below: Sean Waltman says he thinks Ronda Rousey will make a comeback: (TK)When Ronda Rousey was fighting it was a big fighting event. Sean: when she fights again. Which I think she will. Yes in MMA. I bet you she will. Eventually before it’s all said and done. It;s going to be a real big deal again. It will probably be a few years down the road. Waltman remembers Bobby “The Brain” Heenan: He was really good to me and he was a fan of mine and he made sure I knew it, all the time which was really cool.When The Kid beat Razor Ramon, it was Vince, Randy Savage and Bobby “The Brain” on commentary and that’s what knocked it out of the park…it was awesome. Bobby’s comedic timing was amazing. Bobby Heenan getting heat for comment during “Bash at the Beach” match: A lot of people were pissed at Bobby for this. When he asked whose side Hogan was on when he came out (during Bash at the Beach match) Because nobody smartened him up. That’s WCW’s fault for not smartening him up… They’re the ones telling the story. They need to be in on it. X-Pac’s take on Ricochet and being able to hang with him in the ring: It’s nice of him (Ricochet) to put me over like that but nobody can do the things Ricochet does. That guy, I’ve never seen anything like that. And at PWG you have guys like Cage going out there and doing all this flying and amazing. Brian Cage does shit I could never ever do in my entire life. So I thought it was kind of cool Ricochet went out there and displayed some power moves instead of just doing the high flying. And he did them well. That’s one strong dude. Pound for pound as strong as anyone.