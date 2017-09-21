Rumored Plans For Paige’s WWE Return, Mick Foley Joins The Cruise Of Jericho, Total Bellas Highlights (Video)

Rumored Plans For Paige’s WWE Return

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE already has plans for Paige to return to action.

Meltzer notes that he believes Paige is medically cleared to return to action and that she is tentatively scheduled to return as part of the Smackdown Live brand.

Mick Foley Joins The Cruise Of Jericho

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following to Twitter announcing that he will be aboard Chris Jericho’s upcoming cruise:

YES, I will be ON the #CruiseOfJericho — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 21, 2017

Clips From Last Night’s Total Bellas

WWE has released the following clips on-line from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:







