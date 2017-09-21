This past week on Smackdown Live Jinder Mahal cut a promo that has received a fair amount of criticism since Mahal decided to mock Shinsuke Nakamura’s Japanese accent.
Following up on the criticism WWE issued the following statement to WashingtonPost.com regarding Mahal’s promo:
It is also worth noting that WWE typically puts up a clip from each segment of Smackdown Live on their YouTube channel. Following this past week’s episode a clip was not posted of Mahal’s promo and one is still not up on their YouTube channel at the time of this writing.
