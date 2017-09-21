This past week on Smackdown Live Jinder Mahal cut a promo that has received a fair amount of criticism since Mahal decided to mock Shinsuke Nakamura’s Japanese accent.

Following up on the criticism WWE issued the following statement to WashingtonPost.com regarding Mahal’s promo:

Just like many other TV shows or movies, WWE creates programming with fictional personalities that cover real world issues and sensitive subjects. As a producer of such TV shows, WWE Corporate is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.

It is also worth noting that WWE typically puts up a clip from each segment of Smackdown Live on their YouTube channel. Following this past week’s episode a clip was not posted of Mahal’s promo and one is still not up on their YouTube channel at the time of this writing.

