Batista & Stallone To Star In ‘Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station’, Update On WWE vs UFC Four Horsewomen Plans

Batista & Stallone To Star In 'Escape Plan 3: Devil's Station' Deadline.com has released a report noting that production has begun on Escape Plan 3: Devil's Station. The film will star Dave Bautista (former WWE Superstar Batista) and Sylvester Stallone. Here is the official synopsis: Ray Breslin (Stallone) and Trent DeRosa (Bautista) must join forces again in order to rescue one of their team members who is held captive at the penitentiary known as Devil's Station, a prison where no one ever gets out. Update On WWE vs UFC Four Horsewomen Plans The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE does indeed have plans to a UFC vs WWE Four Horsewomen. According to Meltzer WWE is currently trying to figure out how to get all four WWE Horsewomen on the same team since they are currently splintered between the RAW and Smackdown brands. At this time it sounds as if WWE may try to do the UFC vs WWE Four Horsewomen match at Survivor Series and possibly build to a Charlotte vs Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania.