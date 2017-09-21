A Look At Sasha Banks’ Life On The Road w/ Her Husband WWE has released the following video on-line: Sasha Banks returns home to Boston for a revealing interview about her marriage, her family’s struggles and much more while shopping for new sneakers at BODEGA. Related: Sasha Banks & Snoop Dogg On Their Love For Wrestling Follow Up On Vince Bleeding On Smackdown Live The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE officials are internally saying that no blade was used last Tuesday on Smackdown Live when Vince McMahon was busted open by Kevin Owens. The explanation that Vince bled the hard-way and that there was no discussion of it before the segment backstage is similar to the explanation given when Brock Lesnar bleeds on tv. The fact that the camera was able to get a tight close up of Vince bleeding is said to have been a coincidence.