A Look At Sasha Banks’ Life On The Road w/ Her Husband
WWE has released the following video on-line:
Follow Up On Vince Bleeding On Smackdown Live
The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE officials are internally saying that no blade was used last Tuesday on Smackdown Live when Vince McMahon was busted open by Kevin Owens.
The explanation that Vince bled the hard-way and that there was no discussion of it before the segment backstage is similar to the explanation given when Brock Lesnar bleeds on tv.
The fact that the camera was able to get a tight close up of Vince bleeding is said to have been a coincidence.
