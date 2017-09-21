Ric Flair Comments On His Recent Health Scare, Hospital Stay, His Social Drinking Habits Throughout His Wrestling Career

Ric Flair recently called into the Dan LeBatard Show to talk about his current health and recovery; you can read a few transcribed highlights (via ESPN.com‘s Tim Fiorvanti) below:
Ric Flair talks about when he started to feel sick, and how bad his condition was in the hospital:
Flair says he was drinking socially to keep up appearances as the ‘Ric Flair’ character, but didn’t drink alone at home:
Flair thanked those who helped him when he was in need:
Flair also said at the peak of his drinking while actively wrestling, he consumed “between 3,700 and 4,000 calories worth of booze — soda or a splash of cranberry — every day. Like 20 drinks a day.”
When co-host Sarah Spain asked if he could be Ric Flair and not drink anymore, Flair simply said ‘yes.’
