Daniel Bryan recently held a Twitter Q&A during the latest episode of Total Bellas. Bryan discussed a variety of topics, including who he thinks is the best wrestler(s) in the world, facing Bullet Club, thoughts of Sami Zayn on SmackDown Live, and more.

Here are the highlights.

“On a scale of 1 through 10 how bad do you REALLY want to return to the ring?”

“Who would you like to wrestle in the Indy scene first once you come back?”

“Do you miss your long hair?”

I only miss the opportunities it gives me to do hair matches in Mexico https://t.co/NFGcB1lYyC — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

“Would you ever put your beard on the line in a match?”

Only for WrestleMania or a CMLL Aniversario main event https://t.co/oFLXYiKc9q — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

“If you had one more match in the WWE, who would you face?”

“Proudest moment from inside the Wrestling ring not involving yourself?”

I loved watching Bri wrestle Stephanie at Summerslam https://t.co/iynEWoAfBG — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

“Who knows more submission holds? You or Kurt Angle?”

Submissions? Me. Takedowns? Kurt… one million times over https://t.co/evcncsrwye — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

“Do you still wanna see Cesaro on Smackdown Live?”

Yeah, but I wanted @SamiZayn on smackdown and that hasn't worked out as well as I thought thus far https://t.co/3apMAdoB15 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

“Best wrestler in the world today in your opinion?”

Everyone has different styles, I love watching AJ, Cesaro, Minoru Suzuki, Negro Casas, Zack Sabre and Rush https://t.co/OnOisXQjRb — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

“Would you wrestle Kenny Omega and where would you fight him?”