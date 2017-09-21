In-Ring Debut of Adam Cole Revealed (Video), Backstage News On Next Set Of Impact Wrestling Tapings

In-Ring Debut of Adam Cole Revealed

Since his debut at TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Adam Cole has been spending his time accompanying fellow “Undisputed” cohorts Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly to the ring, as well as attacking Drew McIntyre and Wolfgang.

On the latest episode of NXT, the trio backpedaled right into an attack by Sanity. As a result, WWE’s Cathy Kelley broke the news that Cole will be making his NXT in-ring debut next week against Eric Young.

You can view the video below.

Backstage News On Next Set Of Impact Wrestling Tapings

As noted, Impact Wrestling will be hosting their annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Sunday, November 5. The show will be headlined by Eli Drake defending the GFW Global Championship (or Impact Wrestling World Championship, if they officially revert back to the name) against Johnny Impact.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the next set of tapings will occur throughout the week following the pay-per-view, and is expected to cover the rest of the year.