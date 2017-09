WWN Live issued the following alert, announcing Cedric Alexander is replacing Davey Richards at this weekend’s EVOLVE live events, and much more: Related: Former ROH Champion & TNA Superstar Davey Richards to Undergo Knee Surgery, Cancels All Remaining Bookings For 2017 BREAKING NEWS: WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander to replace Davey Richards at EVOLVE this Friday in the Detroit area and this Saturday in the Chicago area. Let’s get to it…. September 21st: Cedric Alexander is coming straight from Monday Night Raw to EVOLVE 92 this Friday in Livonia, MI and EVOLVE 93 this Saturday in Summit, IL. Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com. Click the links for more building and show info. The addition of Cedric Alexander has resulted in some lineup changes, including a historic contest and a major title match being signed. We have the new lineups below. September 21st: ATTN WRESTLERS, REFEREES & MANAGERS- There are still spots open in Friday’s WWN Seminar/Tryout with special guest NXT Coach Norman Smiley. This will be an invaluable learning experience. It is also the greatest opportunity we’ve ever offered as talent will be booked in EVOLVE that night and there is a chance to go to NXT! Go to the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout section for more info. “We’re happy to have Norman Smiley be a guest and attend the WWN Seminar/Tryout in Livonia, MI. I look forward to hearing his feedback as NXT continues to expand our pipeline of talent.” – WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque September 21st: It will be EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match at EVOLVE 92 in Livonia, MI! This is a dream match that can only happen in EVOLVE! Can Alexander come in and defeat the EVOLVE Champion? Will Sabre Jr. be able to score a victory over the WWE Superstar? This match will be special for the fans who are in attendance that night! Be there in Livonia for this historic match! September 21st: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. will now defend the EVOLVE Championship vs. Keith Lee at EVOLVE 93 in the Chicago area! That’s right, Chicago is getting the biggest EVOLVE Title Match possible to make up for the lineup change. Does Keith Lee have Sabre Jr.’s number? Watch the 15:20 mark of this video and decide for yourself. September 21st: It will be Cedric Alexander vs. Fred Yehi in a match just for fans in attendance at EVOLVE 93 this Saturday in Summit, IL! This could steal the whole show! September 21st: Here is how this weekend’s cards now shape up…. EVOLVE 92 – September 22nd – Livonia, MI – 8pm EDT – Tickets – Watch On FloSlam.tv Main Event #1 – Non-Title – For Live Crowd Only

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Cedric Alexander Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. Ethan Page & ACH Main Event #3 – Grudge Tag Team Match

WWN Champion Matt Riddle & Keith Lee vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka EVOLVE 88 Rematch Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway vs. Darby Allin Special Challenge Match

Fred Yehi vs. DJZ Plus more with Jason Kincaid, Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly and others!!! EVOLVE 93 – September 23rd – Summit, IL – 8pm CDT – Tickets – Watch On FloSlam.tv WWN Championship Match – Anything Goes

Matt Riddle defends vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Keith Lee Special Challenge Match – For Live Crowd Only

Cedric Alexander vs. Fred Yehi Freelance Wrestling World Championship Fatal Four Way Stevie Fierce defends vs. GPA vs. Matt Knicks vs. Bryce Benjamin Special Challenge Match #1 Darby Allin vs. DJZ Special Challenge Match #2 EVOLVE Tag Team Champion James Drake vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly Special Challenge Match #3 EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Anthony Henry vs. Jason Kincaid EVOLVE 90 Rematch Ethan Page & ACH vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka