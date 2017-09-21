Sasha Banks On Wanting Time Off, Not Knowing What To Expect Coming To Raw, Missing Mae Young Classic

Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report to promote the upcoming Raw Women’s Championship at No Mercy. Banks discussed wanting to take time off, NXT vs. Raw, missing Mae Young Classic, and more. Here are the highlights. On if she ever feels like taking time off: “Honestly, sometimes. Like, a week like this. We just got back from Australia yesterday, and every single day, we had a flight. There’s the time difference, and then you come back here, and you’re like ‘what day is it?’ Plus, I haven’t been home since the hurricane. So, I’m just like, “I want the week off! I miss my house. I need to catch up on time and sleep.” On not knowing what to expect coming to Raw: “It makes it what’s exciting about coming to work sometimes. I’d rather know what I’m doing and be prepared. When you’re not, it just makes things so much more hectic, and it makes you want to do the best that you can with the time you’re given. Like, tonight I have no idea what I’m doing, but when I find out, I just want to make it the best that I can. “That’s what I didn’t miss about NXT. Those are taped shows. Here on Monday Night Raw, it’s live and anything can happen. Anybody can get hurt and someone needs to come in and do something. You never know what’s going to happen. In NXT, we do four tapings in a month and you kinda know where you’re going to go, because you get to watch those tapings. There’s an excitement to coming to work every week and not knowing what you’re doing and just making the best of it all.” On missing the Mae Young Classic and Four Horsewomen storyline: “I wasn’t disappointed in that situation at all. I was more disappointed that I didn’t get to come out and support these women who’ve had a dream like I had. I felt like I was part of something so special, making this happen with a bunch of women who came before me. To have an all-women classic, it just gave me goosebumps. I cried when I found out I couldn’t be a part of it. I was over in Australia doing a PR tour. I had Bayley Facetiming and I felt this missing hole. I had to be there. Then finding out I couldn’t go to Las Vegas, because I had to go to Australia for the actual tour, I’m like “what’s going on in this universe?” “I got to see the picture of our Horsewomen versus the phoney Four Horsewomen. They’re fans of us. That’s why they’re called the Four Horsewomen. Honestly, I do not care. They couldn’t hang in our ring and that’s it.” Sasha also talked about Bobby Heenan, working with Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, and more. You can read the full interview here.