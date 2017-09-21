AJ Styles Writes Comic Book About His WWE Debut, Cathy Kelley Comments On Paige’s Likely WWE Return (Video)

AJ Styles CBS Sports’ Brian Campbell is exclusively reporting AJ Styles has authored an upcoming issue of BOOM! Studios’ WWE comic book to relive his WWE debut. Styles, along with co-writer Michael Kingston (Headlocked) and BOOM! shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new story, which is titled “The Debut of AJ Styles.” and talked about some of Styles’ rookie year highlights, including his Rumble debut being kept a secret, and who might have been Styles’ best rival. You can read a few quotes below: Styles comments on his WWE debut being kept a secret and retelling the story in comic form: “This was such an important night in my career. I think you can get what I kind of went through during that day and what took place and how I felt. It was pretty unbelievable that day. Not many people have a debut like I had in WWE, so we are just going to take them down that road and it’s an emotional, very cool and exciting road.” Michael Kingston comments on Styles’ best rival in WWE: “To me, John Cena has been AJ’s best rival. I think they had amazing chemistry together both in the ring and on the mic. The idea that they had this [Robert] Deniro-[Al] Pacino in ‘Heat’ style meeting before they ever stepped in the ring together is super fun on its own but also ties all of AJ’s motivations from his debut at the Rumble to the point that he turns heel on Cena.” The story goes on sale January 10th as part of BOOM’s Royal Rumble 2018 special series; click here to see variant covers for the comic. Paige The following video features Cathy Kelley commenting on Paige’s WWE future after she teased her comeback on social media while training at the WWE Performance Center this week: