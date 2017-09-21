AJ Styles Writes Comic Book About His WWE Debut, Cathy Kelley Comments On Paige’s Likely WWE Return (Video)

AJ Styles
CBS Sports’ Brian Campbell is exclusively reporting AJ Styles has authored an upcoming issue of BOOM! Studios’ WWE comic book to relive his WWE debut.
Styles, along with co-writer Michael Kingston (Headlocked) and BOOM! shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new story, which is titled “The Debut of AJ Styles.” and talked about some of Styles’ rookie year highlights, including his Rumble debut being kept a secret, and who might have been Styles’ best rival. You can read a few quotes below:
Styles comments on his WWE debut being kept a secret and retelling the story in comic form:
Michael Kingston comments on Styles’ best rival in WWE:
The story goes on sale January 10th as part of BOOM’s Royal Rumble 2018 special series; click here to see variant covers for the comic.
Paige
The following video features Cathy Kelley commenting on Paige’s WWE future after she teased her comeback on social media while training at the WWE Performance Center this week:
