FloSlam Suing WWN Live Over Breach Of Contract, Negligent Misrepresentation Over Past PPV & VOD Figures

PWTorch is reporting FloSports has filed a lawsuit against WWN, the parent company of EVOLVE, due to WWN misrepresenting financial data for iPPV and VOD events. PWTorch says the lawsuit, filed on September 15 in Travis County, Texas, claims FloSlam was induced into paying WWN hundreds of thousands of dollars, but were told data and spreadsheets containing the VOD and PPV numbers had been lost. FloSlam then claimed they finally got the data, but inaccuracies including subscribers being listed multiple times and DVD sales being included led them to request $1 million in damages due to breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation. PWTorch reached out (before obtaining a copy of the suit) to FloSports SVP and General Counsel Paul Hurdlow, who said that FloSports’s position was clear in the lawsuit, but he hoped both sides could reach an agreement out of court. WWN owner Sal Hamaoui did not make any comments on the matter when contacted, but a WWN Source told the Torch they believe this is just a scare tactic from FloSlam to break their contract with WWN, which is currently under negotiation to terminate early.