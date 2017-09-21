GFW Impact Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

GFW Impact Results

September 21st, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #wrestlezone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! Backstage, Johnny Impact is searching for Eli Drake. Impact doesn’t find Drake, so Impact makes his way to the ring. Impact calls out Drake. Impact yells that he wants his title shot right here, right now. Impact will wait all night if he has to. For reasons no one will ever be able to explain, KM marches to the ring with a referee. KM yells that he wants Impact to put his title shot on the line against him right here and right now. Impact agrees and promptly superkicks KM. Johnny Impact vs KM Standing shooting star press by Impact. KM kicks out at two. Impact goes for a springboard but KM trips Impact on the ropes. KM tosses Impact across the ring. Full nelson driver by KM. KM launches Impact but Impact lands on his feet. Dropkick by Impact. Impact sticks a very impressive standing corkscrew splash. Impact sets up Starship Pain. KM pulls Impact off the ropes into a schoolboy. KM puts his feet on the ropes but the referee sees it. KM argues with the referee. Impact lands a disaster kick off the second rope. Impact mounts the top rope and lands his flipping elbow drop for the win! Winner and STILL Number One Contender for the Global Title, Johnny Impact!