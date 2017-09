MIA YIM VS. SANTANA GARRETT SET FOR MLW ONE-SHOT ON OCTOBER 5 TH IN ORLANDO

th. ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Mia Yim has signed to compete against fellow Mae Young Classic competitor Santana Garrett in just 2 weeks at MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday night October 5

Following 2 dominating rounds in the Mae Young Classic, Mia Yim looks to showcase her explosive striking and aerial ability as she takes on the modern day Wonder Woman, Santana Garrett.

A second-degree black belt in Taekwondo and Muay Thai practitioner, Mai Yim has competed in every major organization with a women’s division, including 8 tours of Japan where she wrestled for Reina Joshi Puroresu.

Will we see Mia use her trademark SkyYim (corkscrew moonsault) or will Santana prove to be too much for the talented veteran? Find out as Major League Wrestling returns on October 5th at Gilt Nightclub.

MLW: One-Shot card thus far feature:

Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

MVP vs. Sami Callihan

Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Santana Garrett vs. Mia Yim

Also signed to compete include: MJF, Jason Cade with several more matches showcasing today and tomorrow’s best wrestlers to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

MLW: One-Shot will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th with Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone calling the action.

Buy tickets today at http://www.mlw.eventbrite.com

MLW One-Shot is an all ages event.

After the live MLW wrestling event, there will be an after party featuring a live DJ, bottle service and more.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT:

