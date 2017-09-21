Preview For Next Week’s Victory Road Edition Of Impact Wrestling, Current Advertised Matches

Bill Pritchard

victory road

The following matches are being advertised for next week’s ‘Victory Road’ themed episode of Impact Wrestling on POP TV:

GFW Global Championship
Eli Drake (c) vs Johnny Mundo

GFW World Tag Team Championship
LAX (c) vs oVe

GFW X Division Championship
Trevor Lee (c) vs Petey Williams

Taya Valkyrie, Taryn Terrell & Sienna vs Gail Kim, Rosemary & Allie

On a related note, IMPACT Wrestling posted the following preview video for next week’s show:

