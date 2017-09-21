Preview For Next Week’s Victory Road Edition Of Impact Wrestling, Current Advertised Matches

The following matches are being advertised for next week’s ‘Victory Road’ themed episode of Impact Wrestling on POP TV:
GFW Global Championship
GFW World Tag Team Championship
GFW X Division Championship
Taya Valkyrie, Taryn Terrell & Sienna vs Gail Kim, Rosemary & Allie
On a related note, IMPACT Wrestling posted the following preview video for next week’s show:
