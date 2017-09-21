This Week’s After IMPACT, Drew McIntyre Comments On Title Defense (Videos)

NXT Live The following video features NXT Champion Drew McIntyre commenting on his title defense at tonight’s NXT live event in Lowell, Massachusetts. Drew talks about his excitement to be in Lowell as NXT Champion, and it’s mentioned that last time they were there the NXT title changed hands, but Drew says that’s not happening tonight. The title change mentioned is when Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor for the title back on April 21, 2016 in the same venue, ending Balor’s record 292 day run as champion. To this date, it is still the only title change at a non-broadcast NXT event. (*Shinsuke Nakamura did win the title from Joe at a live event in Japan, but that match was later aired in full on NXT on WWE Network*) It’s main event time in #NXTLowell! Last time we were here a #NXTChampionship changed hands. @DMcIntyreWWE says “not tonight.” pic.twitter.com/fCzrDjGFVn — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2017 After IMPACT The following video is this week’s episode of After IMPACT, with Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore breaking down everything that went down on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling on POP TV: Related: GFW Impact Results (9/21) Eli Drake Defends in Mexico, Johnny Impact Does Double Duty, Final Hype for Victory Road!