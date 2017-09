PWG ASW 13 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced the following matches for both nights of the PWG All Star Weekend 13, which takes place on October 20th and 21st in Reseda, California: Night One Adam Brooks vs Mark Haskins

Joey Janela vs Trevor Lee

Jeff Cobb vs Jonah Rock

Flash Morgan Webster vs Travis Banks

Keith Lee vs Matthew Riddle

Ricochet vs WALTER

REY FENIX vs Sammy Guevara vs Rey Horus vs Flamita Night Two Rey Horus vs Matt Sydal

Adam Brooks vs Jonah Rock

Travis Banks vs Trent?

Joey Janela vs Marty Scurll

Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Haskins vs The Young Bucks

Zack Sabre Jr vs WALTER

Ricochet vs Chuck Taylor – PWG World Championship