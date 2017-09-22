The Bella Twins Returning To WWE In 2018?, How Many F5s Will Brock Lesnar Use Against Braun Strowman?

The Bella Twins Returning To WWE In 2018?

The Bella Twins were recently interviewed by In Touch Weekly and had the following to say about a potential WWE return:

Even with their busy lives, they have plans to get back in the WWE ring. “We miss it terribly,” Brie says. “I think about it every day. Once you have the passion for wrestling, you can’t forget it,” Nikki adds. “I say we make our comeback in 2018, but as the Bella Twins, not individuals,” Brie says, and Nikki agrees: “It’s a deal!”

You can read their full interview by clicking HERE

How Many F5’s Will Brock Need Against Braun?

WWE.com has a poll up asking fans, “How many F5’s from Brock Lesnar do you think it will take to keep Braun Strowman down for a three-count?”

Here are the current results: