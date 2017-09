PWInsider.com reached out to to WWN Live for a comment on the recent lawsuit that has been filed against them by FloSlam. Related: FloSlam Suing WWN Live Over Breach Of Contract, Negligent Misrepresentation Over Past PPV & VOD Figures The attorney representing WWN Live, Samuel Heller, responded to them with the following: While we prefer not to litigate cases in the media, it is clear that FloSports is attempting to use the press to create leverage in this dispute by spreading false, defamatory and misleading statements about WWN. In reality, FloSports has wholly failed to honor its contractual obligation to promote WWN’s events, and has been unable to successfully integrate WWN into its mismanaged and failing subscription streaming platform. At no time has WWN provided incorrect, false or misleading information and this lawsuit is nothing more than a transparent effort by FloSports to avoid its responsibility to WWN, its talent and its fans. We are confident that the litigation will result favorably to WWN.