How Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman Is Booked, Win $ Answering Questions About What Happens At No Mercy

WrestleRumble.com presents pay-per-view weekend of Chair Shot Reality which kicks off with Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman and how it gets booked. Here's an excerpt: Josh Isenberg: Braun Strowman needs to win. Brock Lesnar's dates are getting soaked up. We know Brock Lesnar after No Mercy might not be seen again until January or February. You don't have as much main event depth to carry yourself on Monday Night RAW. Whenever you don't have Brock or Braun something is missing. Aside from Reigns and Cena picking up the slack, and Cena is going away too so do we really want to see Reigns vs Bray Wyatt? No. You give Strowman the Universal Championship and let him be THE GUY and maybe Braun doesn't DESTROY Brock but maybe Braun puts question marks in people's minds about if Brock comes back. Justin LaBar: I think this is going to be a case where Brock is going to get the win. He finds a 3 second opportunity to pin Braun but I think Brock retains the title but he's not going to walk out on his own power. Braun Strowman post matches gets vicious on him, attacks Brock and needs help leaving and that justifies Brock being gone from TV and Braun won't have the title but he'll still be as credible as ever as if he had the title. See the full conversation in this 4 minute video below: