WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes or WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Live Audio Wrestling’s Wai Ting as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics that Nick & Wai discuss include:

WWE’s statement regarding Jinder Mahal’s controversial Smackdown Live promo

FloSports lawsuit against WWN Live

Rumored plans for a WWE vs UFC Four Horsewomen feud

WWE’s latest poll asking fans about potential new WWE Network content

This episode also features the regular Friday #WZDaily mailbag segment.

Related: WZ Partners w/ MLW One-Shot To Present Special Co-Hosts On WZ Daily; Full WZ-IRW September Schedule



