Nick Hausman Named The New Executive Editor Of WrestleZone

WrestleZone is proud to announce that Nick Hausman has just been named the new Executive Editor for WrestleZone.com.

A formal “Letter From The Editor” with more info about the move will be released by Hausman on Monday morning.

WATCH: WZ’s Nick Hausman Interviews Jerry Lawler as Iconic Andy Kaufman Character at C2E2

Here is a little more information about Nick:

Nick has been one of the core contributors for WrestleZone for the past two years. He is also the host of WrestleZone’s premier daily pro wrestling news podcast WZ Daily.

Nick is also the co-host of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling, which is released every Wednesday morning. He was also formerly the co-host of WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart’s podcast The Sharpshooter Show as well as legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed?.

In the past year Nick has interviewed many major names from the pro wrestling business for WrestleZone including Ric FlairJake “The Snake” RobertsMick FoleyBill GoldbergDiamond Dallas PageMatt HardySean Waltman and more.

Currently Nick is one of the co-promoters for Chicago rock-n-wrestling promotion Viva La Rasslin and will be making his commentary debut tomorrow night at Black Label Pro’s The Darkest Timeline Championship Tournament Phase 1.

Nick is also an accomplished Chicago improv comedian who has trained and performed for Improv Olympic, The Annoyance, Second City and ComedySportz.

