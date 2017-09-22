Eric Bischoff On If Vince ‘Bladed’ On Smackdown Last Week; What Was The Worst Part For Kevin Owens?

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Wednesday! You can find a portion of Eric’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On if he thinks Vince McMahon “bladed” in order to bleed on last week’s episode of Smackdown Live: EB: If he really wanted to make that a really big moment he may have wanted to ensure that it was going to happen because sometimes it just doesn’t. You can do everything right and it just doesn’t happen. If his goal was to ensure it then I guess I could put on my tinfoil hat and dig into my conspiracy handbook and suggest that it’s a possibility. Knowing Vince the way I think I know him he probably just went out there and told Kevin to hit him hard enough to cut him open. On what he thinks was going through Kevin Owens’ head before he headbutted Vince and busted him open: EB: Here is the worst part, if you don’t headbutt him hard enough and if he doesn’t get color then he’s gonna be hot. You could crack his skull headbutting him and if it achieves the goal and mission he’d probably get up and go, “Hey pal! Great job!” Give you a raise. If for whatever reason you hold back and it looks kind of weak… oh my God! That’s what Kevin was thinking about. I guarantee you that was going through his mind. Eric Bischoff Reacts To WWE Bringing Back Starrcade As A House Show; Talks His WrestleCade Appearance On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including: The passing of Bobby Heenan

WWE bringing back Starrcade

WrestleCade insinuating WWE is bringing back Starrcade to compete with them

Vince McMahon bleeding last week on Smackdown

WWE seeing a boost in ratings

The buzz, or lack thereof, around this NFL season

WWE teasing Paige’s return to action

Chris Jericho’s Cruise

Progress Wrestling announcing it will run Wembley Arena “This Week In Bischoff History” features Eric taking a look back at the September 14, 1998 edition of Nitro and many of the rumors surrounding the episode. This Nitro featured Ric Flair’s return to the company following a long absence and Arn Anderson reforming The Four Horsemen. Nick wraps up the show by asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include: Jay Leno’s garage

The process of getting band’s music for PPVs

The Rock’s chances to be President

Who will win… Brock Lesnar or Braun Strowman?

Kevin Sullivan-WCW Championship rumors

Venues Eric never got to run in WCW

His and Hulk’s roles in TNA and their original plans