FloSlam Refuses To Broadcast EVOLVE 92 Tonight; Gabe Sapolsky, ‘We Apologize, But This Is Their Decision’

EVOLVE booker Gabe Sapolsky tweeted the following out earlier tonight announcing that FloSlam refused to stream EVOLVE 92 on iPPV tonight:

FloSlam is refusing to broadcast tonight’s EVOLVE event. We apologize, but this is their decision. Please contact them for customer issues — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) September 22, 2017

As we have reported on the site FloSports is currently suing WWN Live, the parent company of EVOLVE. The full details of the suit can be found in the linked story above.

Sapolsky tweeted the following at the conclusion of the show: