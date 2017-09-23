‘Das Wunkerkind’ Alex Wright On What Led to the Demise Of WCW

I recently had the pleasure of catching up with former WCW TV, Cruiserweight, and Tag Team Champion “Das Wunderkind” Alex Wright on the Pancakes & Powerslams Show. Wright, who lives in Nuremberg, Germany, is currently a promoter and owner of the New European Championship Wrestling promotion and wrestling school, which has developed prodigies including current WWE NXT talent and former Cruiserweight Classic competitor Fabian Aichner.
Along with discussing his current endeavors, Wright went into detail about his run in WCW. He talked about how he was recruited, if there were ever talks of him being the WCW World Champion, and more.
Here is what he had to say regarding the demise of WCW.
You can hear the full interview below.
***If any portion of these quotes are used, be sure to H/T the Pancakes & Powerslams Show for the transcription.***
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?