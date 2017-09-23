‘Das Wunkerkind’ Alex Wright On What Led to the Demise Of WCW

I recently had the pleasure of catching up with former WCW TV, Cruiserweight, and Tag Team Champion “Das Wunderkind” Alex Wright on the Pancakes & Powerslams Show. Wright, who lives in Nuremberg, Germany, is currently a promoter and owner of the New European Championship Wrestling promotion and wrestling school, which has developed prodigies including current WWE NXT talent and former Cruiserweight Classic competitor Fabian Aichner. Along with discussing his current endeavors, Wright went into detail about his run in WCW. He talked about how he was recruited, if there were ever talks of him being the WCW World Champion, and more. Here is what he had to say regarding the demise of WCW. “They just missed out investing in their own future, because the young guys are the future of the business. You have to find a mix. I’m a promoter now, and guys go and news guys come. But, you have to find a mix… When WCW got really successful and started Nitro and all of that stuff, [it was the] cruiserweights, [who made] the product very interesting. Not only the big names. They brought in names like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Jericho, me. You know, all those guys. “We had a different fanbase than WWE. As first it was good. When I began WCW, there were like 25 guys under contract. At the end, there were like 250 guys under contract. Many of those guys I never saw at any shows, so they got paid for nothing. And, of course that money was just wasted. And bringing on all the big names from WWE, at one side of course was good. Get publicity more, etc. “But if the office couldn’t make sure that the big names weren’t working together with the young guys, and helping WCW, then of course in the long haul, it wouldn’t work out. The old guys [have to be] willing to work with the young guys to bring them up. And that wasn’t always the case.” You can hear the full interview below. ***If any portion of these quotes are used, be sure to H/T the Pancakes & Powerslams Show for the transcription.***