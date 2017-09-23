NXT Kingston Live Event Results (9/23): Drew McIntyre vs Hideo Itami, The Undisputed Era Appears & More! (Photos)

NXT Kingston Live Event Results
September 22nd, 2017
Kingston, Rhode Island
Results courtesy of PWInsider
The NXT roster put on a quality show last night in Kingston, with the event being headlined by an NXT Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Hideo Itami.
The Street Profits defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss
Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan
Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai defeated Peyton Royce & Billie Kay
Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas defeated Roderick Strong
The Undisputed Era (Cole/Fish/O’Reilly) & Sanity (Dane/Young/Wolfe) fought to a double disqualification
Johnny Gargano defeated Raul Mendoza
Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan
Drew McIntyre defeated Hideo Itami to retain NXT Championship
