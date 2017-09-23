WWE Sacramento Live Event Results (9/22): Championships Defended, Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman & More! (Photos)

WWE Sacramento Live Event Results

September 22nd, 2017

Sacramento, California

Results courtesy of PWTorch

The latest stop on the Raw roster’s California tour took place in Sacramento last night, with Roman Reigns vs Braun Stromwan headlining the event just a few days prior to No Mercy in Los Angeles.

Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

Heath Slater, Rhyno & Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins, Dash Wilder & Darren Young

R-Truth defeated Curt Hawkins

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain Cruiserweight Championship

Matt Hardy defeated Karl Anderson

Ambrose & Rollins defeated Cesaro & Sheamus to retain Raw Tag Team Championships

Jason Jordan defeated Bo Dallas

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley, Mickie James & Sasha Banks to retain Raw Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match

9:12pm – Back from a BEAUTIFUL WAR with @KarlAndersonWWE tonight at #WWESacramento. Thanks for showering me with your ADORATION, Sac-Town! pic.twitter.com/FEvmHFXWs1 — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) 23 September 2017