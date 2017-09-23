WWE Sacramento Live Event Results (9/22): Championships Defended, Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman & More! (Photos)

WWE Sacramento Live Event Results
September 22nd, 2017
Sacramento, California
Results courtesy of PWTorch
The latest stop on the Raw roster’s California tour took place in Sacramento last night, with Roman Reigns vs Braun Stromwan headlining the event just a few days prior to No Mercy in Los Angeles.
Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
Heath Slater, Rhyno & Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins, Dash Wilder & Darren Young
R-Truth defeated Curt Hawkins
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain Cruiserweight Championship
Matt Hardy defeated Karl Anderson
Ambrose & Rollins defeated Cesaro & Sheamus to retain Raw Tag Team Championships
Jason Jordan defeated Bo Dallas
Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley, Mickie James & Sasha Banks to retain Raw Women’s Championship
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match
