The schedule for the upcoming week of WWE Network programming has been released.

Monday following Raw, it will be a new edition of “WWE Story Time” with the following description: “Hear from a handful of WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers on how their journeys to stardom weren’t without some challenges along the way.”

Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “205 Live.”

Tuesday at 11 PM Eastern, WWE will air the first part of IGN’s roster reveal for WWE 2K 18 with Goldust, Renée Young and Corey Graves.

Wednesday at 8 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new WWE NXT that will feature Eric Young versus Adam Cole.

Wednesday at 9 PM Eastern, it will be part two of IGN’s WW 2K 18 roster reveal with Renée Young, Corey Graves and Samoa Joe.

Thursday at 9 AM Eastern, it will be the first time airing of a “Prime Time Wrestling” episode from March 30, 1987 which has the following description: “Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan take a look at the ‘final’ Piper’s Pit. The British Bulldogs take on Demolition.”

Thursday at 5 PM, it will be a half hour “First Look” at the new WWE home video “1997: Dawn of the Attitude.”

Beginning Friday at 3 PM Eastern “Flashback Friday” will celebrate the birthday of “The Living Legend” WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino.

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be the Madison Square Garden card from March 17, 1975 which features Bruno defending the WWWF Championship against Spiros Arion.

At 4 PM Eastern, it will be ” Tuesday Night Titans” episode from May 10, 1985 featuring Bruno, Roddy Piper, Bob Orton, and Ivan Putski.

At 5 PM Eastern, it will be a first live stream airing of the MSG card from April 14, 1975 featuring Bruno defending the WWWF Championship in a Greek Death Match against Spiros Arion.

At 7 PM Eastern, it will be “Legends with JBL” with Bruno Sammartino

At 7:45 PM Eastern, it will be a re-airing of this week’s new “WWE Story Time” which makes me think that Sammartino will be on the episode.

At 8 PM Eastern, it will be the first time live stream airing of the Madison Square Garden card from October 23, 1978 which features Sammartino battling “Superstar” Billy Graham.

At 9:31 PM Eastern, it will be “Table for 3” featuring Bruno Sammartino, Randy Orton and Ric Flair.

At 10 PM Eastern, It will be the Philadelphia Spectrum card from March 25, 1978 featuring Bruno Sammartino facing Ken Patera.

At 11 Eastern, it will be the “Beyond the Ring” airing of “Best Of Saturday Night’s Main Event.”

Saturday at 1 AM Eastern, it will be a first-time live stream airing of World-Class Championship Wrestling television from January 7, 1984.

Saturday at 3 PM, it will be “This Week in WWE.”

Sunday the Network will re-air Hell in a Cell 2016 followed by a first-time airing on the live stream of Raw from October 24th, 2016 at 12:30 PM Eastern.

Hell in a Cell 2016 will repeat the rest of the day.