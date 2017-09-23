WWE Uploads Michelle McCool vs Maryse, Top 10 Series Focuses On Goldberg’s Extreme Moments (Videos)

WWE Uploads Michelle McCool vs Maryse (Video) WWE has uploaded a video from nine years ago today, featuring former champion Michelle McCool going one on one with Maryse on an episode of ECW. Maryse, who is married to Intercontinental Champion The Miz, may well be in the midst of her first pregnancy if her current storyline is to be believed.

Top 10 Series Focuses On Goldberg’s Extreme Moments (Video) The latest edition of WWE Top 10 is centred around the most extreme moments of former Universal Champion Goldberg. The man who defeated Brock Lesnar at last year’s Survivor Series recently celebrated 20 years since his debut in WCW, which is likely the reason for the video.

