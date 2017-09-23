John Cena vs Roman Reigns: What To Expect & What The Different Outcomes Mean, Win $$ From WrestleRumble.com Predicting No Mercy

WrestleRumble.com allows you to answer questions not just on who wins but how many suplexes from Brock Lesnar and more fun questions on No Mercy. Top prize is $500. See the full prize list and rules on WrestleRumble.com. They present this PPV weekend of Chair Shot Reality and this video is all about John Cena vs Roman Reigns. Here’s a sample of what was said. Juice Springsteen: I think Roman has to win here. John Cena’s had the upper hand in all of these promos. It’s been great. Craved roman out. Build up has been great. In the ring Roman has to get the victory and Cena has been putting people over. Roman wins clean, maybe some heel tactics. Cena goes away. Justin LaBar: I agree mostly Roman gets the victory and it wouldn’t make sense for Cena to win. If Cena wins this then I think it might be fair to interpret that there is some doubt from management on Reigns but I don’t think we see that. For more in this video including what has to happen at the end of the match, watch below: