Chris Jericho Announces Ring Of Honor Tournament Set To Take Place On His Cruise In 2018

The news of Chris Jericho’s upcoming cruise in late 2018 has travelled throughout the wrestling community, and now fans have yet another reason to attend. As revealed by Y2J himself on his Instagram account, Ring of Honor will be present on the Rock N Wrestling Rager with an onboard tournament.
The winner of the competition will receive a future shot at the ROH World Championship, making this a can’t miss event. If you wish to purchase tickets to the cruise, you can do so here.
