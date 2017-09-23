Early No Mercy 2017 Betting Odds Revealed – *POTENTIAL SPOILERS*

The early betting odds for tomorrow night’s No Mercy event have been revealed by Irish bookmakers Paddy Power. As you can see, several stars are heavy favourites to come away with the victory heading into Los Angeles, however in the words of Dave Meltzer, plans are subject to change. WWE Universal Championship – Brock Lesnar (1/7 fav), Braun Strowman (4/1) Grudge Match – Roman Reigns (1/3 fav), John Cena (2/1) Intercontinental Championship – Jason Jordan (4/6 fav), The Miz (11/10) Grudge Match – Finn Balor (4/11 fav), Bray Wyatt (15/8) Cruiserweight Championship – Neville (4/9 fav), Enzo Amore (13/8) Raw Women’s Championship – Alexa Bliss (5/6 fav), Nia Jax (11/4), Bayley (10/3), Sasha Banks (7/2), Emma (6/1) Raw Tag Team Championships – Ambrose & Rollins (1/4 fav), Sheamus & Cesaro (5/2)