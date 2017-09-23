Cody Rhodes Signs Ring of Honor Contract, What Is Goldberg’s Most Extreme Moment? (Video), No Mercy Trivia

Cody Rhodes Signs Ring of Honor Contract During his time as the Ring of Honor World Champion, Cody Rhodes has repeatedly emphasized that he is a free agent. In a previous interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes has stated that he is considering lessening his independent dates and becoming exclusive to a promotion. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Cody has signed a contract with Ring of Honor, which is an exclusive domestic agreement for the next several years. What Is Goldberg’s Most Extreme Moment? WWE compiled a very good list showcasing the Top 10 extreme moments of Bill Goldberg’s 20-year career. Some of the moments included trashing the locker room during Chris Jericho’s promo, gorilla pressing Scott Steiner with multiple reps, and spearing Vince Russo throw the steel cage. You can view the full list below. .@Goldberg has never been one to shy away from the EXTREME! #WWETop10 @HeymanHustle @BrockLesnar #IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/fc5ePFTDjq — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2017 No Mercy Trivia The WWE India Twitter page has posted some trivia questions for the fans to answer. The questions are on the topics of Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker’s No Mercy gimmick match, and Triple H vs. Randy Orton. You can view the questions below. Here's the first question! Don't forget to RT the #contest tweet, tag 2 @WWE fans you know of & tweet using #2DaysToNoMercy! pic.twitter.com/pdXDYt1epb — WWE (@WWEIndia) September 23, 2017 Question #2 is here! You know the rules. #2DaysToNoMercy pic.twitter.com/lRHUTTdNAy — WWE (@WWEIndia) September 23, 2017 Here's the final question for the day! Make sure you RT this tweet & tag 2 @WWE fans you know of. #2DaysToNoMercy pic.twitter.com/2Q1EeNAHgd — WWE (@WWEIndia) September 23, 2017