Jeff Hardy Reportedly Suffering From A Shoulder Injury, Forced To Miss Wrestling Appearances

On the previous edition of Raw, Jeff Hardy was a part of a six-pack challenge to determine the No. 1 contender for The Miz’s Intercontinental Championship. Hardy looked as if he hurt his shoulder during the match, which was also mentioned by the commentary team.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Hardy has indeed injured his shoulder. As of now, there has not been a determination of whether his injury needs surgery.

Matt Hardy listed the WWE Live event in Sacramento, California as the next place for the team to compete.

Hardys @WWE dates 9/22 Sacramento CA

9/23 Fresno CA

9/24 LA

9/25 Ontario CA

10/2 Denver CO

10/6 Arlington TX

10/7 Tulsa OK

10/8 Rockford IL pic.twitter.com/qnqW8FwnBr — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 22, 2017

However, due to Jeff’s shoulder injury, Matt competed in singles action against Karl Anderson instead.