The New Day Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas, Elias Sends A Message To Apollo Crews Ahead Of No Mercy (Videos)

The New Day Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video) On the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas, Rob Schamberger has created a delightful piece of New Day artwork. The current SD Live Tag Team Champions have been embroiled in a feud with The Usos for a few months now, with the two teams set to face off at Hell in a Cell in what will likely be the blow-off match to the rivalry.

Elias Sends A Message To Apollo Crews Ahead Of No Mercy (Video) The Drifter Elias has sent a chilling message to Apollo Crews, just hours before the two square off against one another in the pre-show of tonight’s No Mercy pay per view. Both men have been floundering in the mid-card for quite some time now with Crews, in particular, needing a major character revamp in order to find relevancy on the Raw roster.

