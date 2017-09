Seth Rollins recently spoke with Scott Fishman for TV Insider; you can read a few excerpts below: Seth Rollins reveals his reaction to landing the WWE 2K18 video game cover: “I was surprised, because I really didn’t think it was going happen,” Rollins said. “I kind of bitched and moaned about it for the last couple of years when they were putting Brock Lesnar and ‘Stone Cold’ on there. I thought it would be maybe John Cena again, maybe Roman Reigns. So, the fact they chose me was really awesome, and I was really humbled to get the news.” Rollins comments on the growth of his The Black And Brave wrestling school: “The school has really exploded in the last few months. We had a tent at Warped Tour this year. We had our t-shirt at Hot Topic. The school has been filled up as we are booked through next year. For me, I wanted to just help the midwestern wrestling community because that is kind of where I broke in. Now we have people coming in from basically all over the world wanting to learn how to wrestle by myself and Marek Brave. It has been a really great experience for me in keeping me grounded and taking me back to my roots.” Rollins comments on what it’s been like getting to team with Dean Ambrose again: “The first few weeks we teamed together a little bit against the Miztourage, and people were really excited about it. But they got really pumped in Toronto a couple of weeks back. I think that caught me off guard a little bit. “Gears are always turning, and you are on to the next thing, that you kind of forget how attached people can be to certain characters and stories. So, it was very cool, and a reminder how special our industry can be…Five years later, there is the nostalgic feeling. It’s crazy. This is our first reunion per se, and a unique experience for both of us.”