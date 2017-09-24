Rob Van Dam On His Busy Internat’l Schedule Impacting A Potential WWE Return, Appearing At Hurricane Harvey Benefit Today

Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard; you can read a few highlights below. RVD will be in Los Angeles today for an Hurricane Harvey charity fundraising event hosted by Booker T, but will not be at WWE No Mercy. Related: Booker T On-Line Charity Auction For Hurricane Victims, Batista vs JBL From No Mercy 2008, Nia Jax Finds Something ‘Weird’ About Total Divas Rob Van Dam comments on appearing at Booker T’s charity event today: “When Booker calls and says he needs a favor, I’m in before I know what it’s about. This is a really good cause. Booker lives in Houston, and he is very much part of their community. He is even trying to be their mayor and the city really loves him. He said he saw a lot of people get their stuff flooded out, and it’s always good to help people. This is a night to raise funds, with an auction, and I’ll bring some of my wrestling gear.” RVD comments on his busy schedule this year, the possibility he would return to WWE: “I’m looking at 24 matches, all international, booked over the next 12 months. I don’t have any plans to share, but there is always a possibility of a return.” “I’ve talked to WWE recently, but it’s about the new video games that are coming out. That was more of a business talk about that, but when the business is right and it’s the right time to go back, that, of course, is then always a possibility.”