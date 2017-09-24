Silas Young Talks ‘Last Real Man’ Origins, ROH Having Big Characters, His WWE Developmental Stint

Silas Young recently spoke with Interactive Wrestling Radio in advance of Friday’s Death Before Dishonor XV pay-per-view; you can read a few excerpts and listen to the interview below: Silas Young responds to Jay Lethal saying he [Young] should have been around ten years earlier: “I’ve got to be honest, I’m surprised to hear Jay say something like that. But, he is right. I like to think that I’m the type of guy that melded the real old school style of wrestling with the new school wrestling. I’ve kind of melded those. You don’t see a lot of that today. I think that’s helped me stand out and has helped me make money in this business.” Young comments on the origins of ‘The Last Real Man’ character: “(laughs) “The Last Real Man” is basically my father. I grew up with 5 older brothers. They’re all a bunch of goof balls. By the time I came around, my Dad had already raised 5 boys. He was a no nonsense kind of guy! So, basically, the “Last Real Man” is my father!” Young comments on his brief time working for WWE: “I never was really in the developental system. I did a week long thing in OVW when they had a developmental system there. But, I never actually got to join the developmental program because my contract was basically reneged on before I was able to finish the whole hiring process. At the time, OVW had the developmental contract and at the time of signing the paperwork, OVW basically had their developmental contract taken away from them by WWE. I was told, “Sorry, we won’t be following through on your contract.” It was like I had the offer of the opportunity and then had the worst time ever because of them taking it away because of the closing of OVW. Even with that said, the WWE developmental system ahs grown, and grown, and grown over the years. They have the huge performance center, nutritionists, personal trainers, promo rooms…. All these different things, all these good things that I’ve heard about and that guys have told me about. It just seems like they’ve put a lot into the developmental system just letting it grow and grow.” Young comments on ROH having big characters and personalities to compliment the in-ring talent they have been known for: “I don’t know that it is something that Ring of Honor has to necesserilly improve on. I think the fans maybe haven’t realized or maybe they slowly realize… Forever Ring of Honor was built on in ring talent. It was built on what happens in the ring. So, now you have some of the best wrestlers still puttong on the best in-ring product but they’re also getting to see some great characters now. I think there’s a good balance of it. I just think sometimes fans are surprised when they check it out because for so long, Ring of Honor has been built on being this awesome in-ring product. It’s almost like an extra that you get to see some really great characters too.”