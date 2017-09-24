Daryl Takahashi Says He’d Embarrass Kenny Omega In The Ring, Comments On Bad Luck Fale’s Attack, What 2017 Holds For LIJ

Daryl Takahashi (yes, seriously) recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Haven; you can read a few highlights below: Daryl Takahashi comments on his time with Takahashi and Los Ingobernables de Japon: I like LIJ. We are all strange. NAITO Strange, but nice. HIROMU strange, but love me. BUSHI very, very strange, but is kind. SANADA strange, but secretly like me. EVIL is strange, but he stay away from me. I am scared of EVIL. They all feed me good food, except EVIL. I think he jealous of my soft kitty body and pretty face. Daryl comments on Bullet Club and Bad Luck Fale, who viciously attacked him during the G1 tournament: YOU DARE ASK ABOUT BAD LUCK FALE AND BULLY CLUB?! I HATE CHUBBY FALE AND HIS STUPID HEAD TATTOO RACING STRIPE! ALL OF BULLY CLUB IS JOKE ME AND HIROMU LAUGH ALL NIGHT LONG AT THEM!! I hate Club and Fale and they will be dead soon. Daryl is asked who he hates more, the Young Bucks or Fale? Who I hate more, Bucks or Fale?? Bucks are pretty, but they just hurt my neck and tell me to suck it. FALE RIP MY WHOLE BODY IN HALF THROW ME IN THE AIR AND STOMP ME INTO NAITO BACK!! I WANT TO DO PEE PEE IN FALE BEARD! I WIPE MY BOTTOM ON HIS GLASSES!! Daryl says he would embarass Kenny Omega in the ring: Kenny, Kenny, Kenny. Hmmmm. He challenge me to match? But I ask how his knee really is? I only want a match when he is ready… and when he is ready I WILL EMBARRASS HIM IN FRONT OF JAPAN AND ALL THE WORLD! MR. GLOBAL STAR WILL FALL TO THE DARYL CLUB! Daryl comments on what the rest of the year holds for him and LIJ: The rest of year for me and LIJ is bright and long. We will eat all the foods together and win all championships together. Hiromu will bring home belt-San again so I have nice shiny pillow. Also at WRESTLE KINGDOM, NAITO BECOME CHAMPION OF THE WORLD. Hopefully EVIL will be nicer too.