WWE No Mercy

The following video features highlights from tonight’s WWE Hell In A Cell social media lounge with Alexa Bliss as tonight’s special guest, and the questions even included a proposal for the RAW Women’s Champion:

Even a marriage proposal can find its way into the #WWENoMercy Social Media Lounge…

What is @AlexaBliss_WWE‘s answer?! pic.twitter.com/oyMf1qjLWy — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2017

WWE Hell In A Cell

WWE aired the following promo for next month’s Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, highlighted by Shane McMahon versus Kevin Owens, which takes place inside the Cell structure: