WWE Likely To Reunite Team For WWE TLC PPV Next Month *Possible Spoilers*

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s James McKenna, WWE may be finally ready to reunite The Shield, and we might see it as soon as next month’s RAW branded WWE TLC pay-per-view.

McKenna posted the following, noting WWE may look to boost ticket sales for the event as a reason for ‘getting the band back together’ so soon. While he didn’t explicitly say The Shield, the attached image is a big enough clue, and McKenna’s reports are very reliable (including his reveal that Jason Jordan was Kurt Angle’s son)

wowwww, hearing that to kickstart some ticket sales – they’re planning to give TLC in a month a MAJOR card upgrade. its finally happeninggg. pic.twitter.com/FLE8CWqRM0 — james mckenna (@chillhartman) September 24, 2017

If this ends up happening, TLC is shaping up to be a loaded card, with Asuka also making her RAW brand debut the same night. WWE TLC takes place on October 22nd at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

