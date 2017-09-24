Cesaro Gets Two Teeth Knocked Out At WWE No Mercy, Opening Video Package For Tonight’s PPV

Cesaro Cesaro and Sheamus lost the battle for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WWE No Mercy… and Cesaro also lost two teeth in the process! Cesaro ended up getting his two front teeth knocked out after a slingshot spot into the ringpost; Ambrose shot Cesaro towards the corner, and Cesaro went too far and cracked his mouth right on the edge of the LED wrapped post. He rebounded and turned back in the ring, but immediately dropped to his knees and grabbed his mouth as the camera showed his top two front teeth were gone. Cesaro ended up finishing the match with blood in and around his mouth; Rollins and Ambrose retained after hitting Sheamus with a Ripcord Knee strike transitioned into Dirty Deeds. I’ve so been there @WWECesaro!!!!! #toothless #WWEMoMercy pic.twitter.com/BVuxFigzEu — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 25, 2017 Did @WWECesaro lose a tooth?!? #WWENoMercy @WWESheamus @WWERollins @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/YFK8537Wgg — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 25, 2017 WWE No Mercy The following is the opening video package for tonight’s WWE No Mercy PPV Tonight, there will be NO MERCY…#WWENoMercy pic.twitter.com/4ZBvuvF4i4 — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017