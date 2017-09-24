Cesaro Gets Two Teeth Knocked Out At WWE No Mercy, Opening Video Package For Tonight’s PPV

Cesaro
Cesaro and Sheamus lost the battle for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WWE No Mercy… and Cesaro also lost two teeth in the process!
Cesaro ended up getting his two front teeth knocked out after a slingshot spot into the ringpost; Ambrose shot Cesaro towards the corner, and Cesaro went too far and cracked his mouth right on the edge of the LED wrapped post. He rebounded and turned back in the ring, but immediately dropped to his knees and grabbed his mouth as the camera showed his top two front teeth were gone. Cesaro ended up finishing the match with blood in and around his mouth; Rollins and Ambrose retained after hitting Sheamus with a Ripcord Knee strike transitioned into Dirty Deeds.
WWE No Mercy
The following is the opening video package for tonight’s WWE No Mercy PPV
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?