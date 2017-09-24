John Cena vs Roman Reigns: Who Walked Out Of Los Angeles As The Victor? (Photos / Videos)

John Cena vs Roman Reigns Reigns floors Cena with a shoulder block. The crowd breaks out into a loud “you both suck chant”. Cena acts as if he is going to leave the ring. Cena actually leaves and starts walking up the ramp. Cena yells that he is listening to the WWE Universe. Reigns runs up on Cena and clocks him. Reigns brings Cena back to the ring. Cena fires up but Reigns picks Cena up and drops him to the mat. Cena kicks out at two. Cena crawls into the corner. Reigns proceeds to stomp a mudhole in Reigns. Reigns launches Cena out of the ring. Reigns attempts to send Cena into the ring steps but Cena reverses it. Reigns hits the steps hard. Cena tries to sends Reigns into the other set of ring steps but Reigns reverses and sends Cena shoulder first into the steps. Reigns stalks Cena and blast him with the drive by. Reigns bad mouth Cena as he struggles to get to his feet. Cena tries to fight back but Reigns kicks Cena square in the face Cena musters up enough energy to kick out at 2.5. Reigns puts Cena in a rear chin lock. Cena struggles to get to his feet. Cena goes for his shoulder blocks but Reign destroys him with a clothesline. Cena ducks another clothesline by Reigns and finishes his shoulder block combo. Protoplex by Cena. Cena calls for the five knuckle shuffle but Reigns pops up and hits a Samoan drop. Reigns traps Cena in the corner and clotheslines him over and over again. Big boot by Reigns. Reigns misses the Superman punch. Cena locks in the STF. Reigns almost gets to the ropes. Cena pulls Reigns back to the middle of the ring. Reigns counters into a sit out powerbomb. Cena kicks out! Reigns and Cena trade shots. Reigns tries a crossbody but Cena catches him in midair. AA by Cena! Reigns kicks out! Cena goes for his top rope leg drop. Reigns manages to turn it into a powerbomb. Cena kicks out yet again. Superman punch by Reigns! Cena (this will shock you-) kick out at two! Reigns calls for the Spear. Cena sidesteps and Reigns runs right into the ring post. Cena sits Reigns on the top rope. Cena utterly destroys Reigns with an AA off the top rope! Reigns kicks out. Cena looks utterly flabbergasted. Cena clears off two announce tables. Cena picks up Reigns for the AA but Reigns counters and Spears Cena through the Spanish announce table. Reigns is slow to get to his feet. Cena isn’t moving. Reign drags Cena back into the ring. Reigns collapses on top of Cena. Cena STILL kicks out. Reigns calls for the Spear. Reign rushes in and gets AA’d! Cena rolls through and hits another AA! Reigns kicks out! Cena struggles to get to his feet. Cena turns around and eats a Superman punch. Reigns hits the ropes and runs over Cena with a Spear! It’s over. Winner- Roman Reigns After the match, Cena walks over to Reigns and raises his hand. As Reigns leaves, Cena gets a standing ovation from the crowd. NEVER. GIVE. UP! #WWENoMercy @JohnCena @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/9J4SLjhal3 — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017 These two men are giving EVERYTHING they have @WWERomanReigns spears @JohnCena THROUGH A TABLE on @WWENetwork!!! #WWENoMercy pic.twitter.com/ewvbmyqxzv — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 25, 2017 The #BigDog brought the BIG FIGHT to #WWENoMercy!@WWERomanReigns has DEFEATED @JohnCena on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/sHAE7MQPxV — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017 Hustle, Loyalty, Respect isn’t just a saying for @JohnCena. #WWENoMercy @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/5HeHGpnVj5 — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017 #ThankYouCena #WWENoMercy @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/cz0czguwFX — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 25, 2017